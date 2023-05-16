RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. 3M accounts for 1.1% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,726. 3M has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

