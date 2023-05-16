RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Corteva by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 328,023 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 430,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,351. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

