RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $726,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,023. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

