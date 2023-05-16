RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $960,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

