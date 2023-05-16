RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 1,659,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

