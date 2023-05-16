RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST remained flat at $50.62 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 541,383 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

