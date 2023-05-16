Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. 1,223,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

