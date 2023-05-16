RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

