Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,214,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 480,753 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $877.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

