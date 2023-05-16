Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Cormark

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RBY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$123.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.14.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4421053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

