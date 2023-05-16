Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Rumble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Rumble has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

