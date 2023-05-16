Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 277.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up about 0.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 240,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 77,896 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

