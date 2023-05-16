Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,051. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

