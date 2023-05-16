Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

PZA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 100,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,648. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

