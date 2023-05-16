Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,740 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 343,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 60,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,465. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

