Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.94. 1,187,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $430.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.