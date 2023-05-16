Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,953 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 509.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.