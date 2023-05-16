Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after acquiring an additional 479,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,134. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.