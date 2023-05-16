Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. 553,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,834. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $140.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

