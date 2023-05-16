Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 10.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,529,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,082,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.45.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.