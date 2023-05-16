Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF remained flat at $26.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.