S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Christopher S. Martin Sells 2,087,984 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total value of £2,797,898.56 ($3,504,820.94).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 133 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £763.86 million, a PE ratio of -532.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. S4 Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.20 ($3.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

