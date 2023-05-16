Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Acquires $10,096.50 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Prinz bought 3,175 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 447,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.
Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.94%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
