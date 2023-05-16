Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Acquires $10,096.50 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Prinz bought 3,175 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 447,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.94%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 89.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,326 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

