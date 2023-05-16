Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 113.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $71,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

