Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.05%.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 111.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

