Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.49. 218,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,030. The firm has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $206.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.