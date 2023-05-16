SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.50.

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $41.07 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

