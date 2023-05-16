Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
SANG opened at $3.79 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
