Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

SANG opened at $3.79 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

