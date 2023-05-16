Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $167.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.48. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.