Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers stock remained flat at $34.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $814.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,745 shares of company stock worth $653,552. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

