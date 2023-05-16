Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,705 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 55,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.