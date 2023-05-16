Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 148,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

