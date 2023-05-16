Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 78,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.