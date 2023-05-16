Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 188,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

