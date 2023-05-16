Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after acquiring an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after buying an additional 379,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

