Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.02. 536,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.86.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

