Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

LDOS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

