Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. 43,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

