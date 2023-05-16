Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

INTU stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.86. 256,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.90 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

