Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

NYSE:MMM opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a one year low of $99.27 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

