Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.73 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

