Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 853,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

