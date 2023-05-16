Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 20,129 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 777,878 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

