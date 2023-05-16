Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 107,859 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,859 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.49% of Crescent Point Energy worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $780,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,291 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CPG opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

