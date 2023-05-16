Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,073 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.3 %

ASML opened at $655.69 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.60 and a 200 day moving average of $616.44. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.