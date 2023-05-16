Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,847 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

