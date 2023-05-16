Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down to $199.55

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.55, but opened at $189.78. Seagen shares last traded at $184.82, with a volume of 1,135,748 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

