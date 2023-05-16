Seele-N Price Hits $0.0002 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $19,250.48 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.24 or 1.00074673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021089 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,712.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.