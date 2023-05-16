Select Asset Management & Trust Purchases 520 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,047,000 after buying an additional 1,315,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,048,000 after buying an additional 857,332 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 793,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

