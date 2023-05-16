Select Asset Management & Trust Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,575,000 after acquiring an additional 104,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 62,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,539. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

